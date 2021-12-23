NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the New York Rangers

Chychrun may not make sense for the Oilers right now

Bob Stauffer: There are people asking about the Edmonton Oilers potential interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakub Chychrun.

In opinion, the Oilers acquiring Chychrun doesn’t make sense for them right now.

They have Darnell Nurse as their top left-handed defenseman and veteran Duncan Keith as their short-term No. 2 left-handed defenseman.

Left-handed prospects that may be close and are cost-controlled include Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen and Dmitri Samorukov.

Should the Oilers look at Kessel

Jim Matheson: Could see the Edmonton Oilers making a move for Arizona Coyotes right winger Phil Kessel. If the Coyotes would eat half of Kessel contract, maybe a second-round pick going back the other way.

He’s won two Stanley Cups and has shown he can play with star players.

Jim Matheson: For those people who are knocking the idea of the Oilers adding Coyotes winger Phil Kessel at the trade deadline, he has 17 points in 29 games. If they can make the money and acquisition cost work, is it really a bad move?

Jim Matheson: “Any move Holland might make for top 6 winger at deadline generally meets with disapproval from Oiler fans. Either he’s too old, he won Cups too long ago. He makes too much money. We have to give up too much of our future. OK, tell me who Oilers should trade for then?”

Rangers needs at the trade deadline

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Ask four scouts (two former front office workers and two former players. Two are from the Western Conference and two from the East) what the New York Rangers should be looking to add before the NHL trade deadline on March 21st.

First scout – A veteran, third-pairing defenseman. Find someone who is like Andy Greene and what he did for the NY Islanders and Noah Dobson.

Second scout – A veteran defenseman who can play 15 minutes or more a game. Someone who is steady, and doesn’t need to be a game-changer.

Third scout – A right winger and a third-pairing defenseman. Maybe two defensemen.

Fouth scout – A veteran winger who would allow them to play some other players in their right spots. Should have enough skill to play in the top-six if need be but someone that ‘plays a responsible game.’