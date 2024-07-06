NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Ottawa Senators

Don’t expect an Evan Bouchard extension this offseason

Daniel Nugent-Brown: Have been told that it’s very unlikely that Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers talk contract extension this offseason. He’ll be an RFA after next season with arbitration rights. He’s eligible to be a UFA in 2027.

The Oilers will need to focus on finding a GM, and then extension talks with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

Senators GM was telling teams at the draft he had a first- and second-round pick offer for Jakob Chychrun

Ray and Dregs Podcast: Darren Dreger and Ray Ferraro on the Ottawa Senators trading Jakob Chychrun to Washington, and what GM Steve Staois was telling teams at the draft.

Dreger: “Ottawa. Jake Chychrun was traded to the Washington Capitals for Nick Jensen and a third. They add David Perron and Michael Amadio.

The Chychrun trade is interesting because I know that Steve Staois was telling other managers in Vegas at the draft that he had a first and a second, but was looking for more for Jake Chychrun.

Ahhhh, sounds doubtful that he had a first and a second if he’s get… I mean Nick Jensen’s is a decent player don’t get me wrong.

But what do you, I mean your, your, your thoughts on that trade? Jensen for Chychrun and the third?

Ferraro: “Pretty clearly the market was not what Ottawa hoped that was going to be. And I would say just after, whatever, how long was Chychrun in, in Ottawa? Remember, there was all this discussion beforehand about how much he was going to fetch and …”

Dreger: “Yeah, yeah.”

Ferraro: “I would say that the view of Chychrun has, has faded a bit.”

Dreger: “Yeah.”

Ferraro: “And maybe Washington can find, find value there that you know, that he just seemed like an odd fit in, in Ottawa. In particular with Sanderson and, and Chabot there, you know, it just, I know guy oh, I can play the offside and he does but he’s probably, probably an odd fit. Like, too much of the same.”