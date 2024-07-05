NHL Rumors: No-Tax States, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The advantage for teams in a no-tax state

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Elliotte Friedman on the JD Bunkis Podcast when asked about the benefits for teams with no-state tax and if there could be changes going to that.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bunkis: “The last five seasons, seven representatives in the Stanley Cup Final have come from teams and enjoy no state tax. Does the NHL view this as an issue that could be addressed, or is this something that we never see changes to?”

Friedman: “I, I, I don’t, wouldn’t want to say never, but I would be, like this has to be a CBA issue. And number one, the owners have to want to do it. Bettman has to want to do it, and the players have to want to agree to it.

Like I’m with you JD, it’s becoming a bigger issue. If you’re a warm weather team with no taxes, there is no excuse for you not to win in this week now. None. But it has to be a collectively bargain issue.”

SDPN: Chris Johnston with some quick hits on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Julien MacKenzie: “Anything else on the Leafs before we wrap up Leafs court?”

Johnston: “No, I just say Mitch Marner is more likely than not to return to the team. We’ve hit this thing ad nauseam. I think that they’re comfortable with Mitch Marner returning if that’s how things turn out, if there isn’t enough interest or trade that even kind of makes sense.

See if Timothy Liljegren maybe still gets traded. I know he was signed to a two-year extension but I don’t think you can entirely rule out a trade in his circumstance yet.

Now. They’re still going to keep chipping away at the roster, but I think they got off to a pretty good start here. Don’t overlook the Oliver Ekman-Larsson signing either. I mean, that’s someone who can play on the second power play, really was rejuvenated in Florida last year. Good puck mover, which is one area where the Leafs have I think fallen short at times in the playoffs.

I think helps with that, and you know, not a crazy number for him. Obviously got a bit of a raise, but you’re in that raise. He just played big minutes on the team that won a Stanley Cup after being bought out in Vancouver, Be interesting to see him in a key market again. I think he’s seen in both worlds, right? Arizona, Vancouver, Florida, Toronto, I mean it’s, it’s a nice tour around the National Hockey League for OEL.”