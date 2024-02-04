NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Edmonton Oilers would like an impact forward

NHL Watcher: Chris Johnston said on TSN SportsCentre that the Edmonton Oilers are looking to add an impact forward by the deadline. Potential targets for the Oilers could be Jake Guentzel and Jordan Eberle.

The Pittsburgh Penguins still aren’t sure what they are going to do with Guentzel, and as of now, the Seattle Kraken are still in the wildcard race.

Pittsburgh Penguins trade tiers

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently 5 points out of a playoff spot, so they won’t be throwing the towel just yet. There is some time between now and the March 8th deadline.

A look at some trade tiers.

The untouchable tier – Sidney Crosby

Other no-trade guys – Jeff Carter (NMC), Erik Karlsson, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust.

The burning question – Jake Guentzel. The sides could talk during the break about a potential extension. If Guentzel is made available, he could be the most sought after player at the deadline. The Penguins could look for a first-round pick and a top prospect or ask for some quality NHL players that have term left.

If they become sellers – Lars Eller, Alex Nedeljkovic, and Reilly Smith.

Term but could be tempted – Tristan Jarry, Marcus Pettersson, Noel Acciari, Drew O’Connor and Rickard Rakell.

Not much current value – Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Ryan Graves, Jansen Harkins, John Ludvig, Valtteri Puustinen, Chad Ruhwedel, Colin White and any veteran players they have in the AHL.

Precious future assets – Joel Blomqvist, Owen Pickering, Brayden Yager, Sam Poulin, 2024 second-rounder and their 2025 first-round pick.