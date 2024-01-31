NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Would a Nashville Predators defenseman be a perfect fit for the Edmonton Oilers? Why mess with anything

Sportsnet: Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – A Banner Week for Controversial Calls episode on the Edmonton Oilers.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “I’ll tell you like someone was saying to me that a guy like (Alexandre) Carrier might be, from Nashville, might be a perfect fit and Edmonton. But Edmonton is the same way, it’s dollar-in, dollar-out.

And they don’t even want to hear about this stuff right now because they’re going so well. And like, you know, all of a sudden (Jack) Campbell’s playing, putting up like a .920 save percentage and his last few games. But like, they’re like, I think they’re looking at things like this because there were some rumors that Campbell might get a call up but you know, the but, I think the Oilers looking at like, why would we change anything right now?

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers

And two, (Calvin) Pickard’s played well, why would they even risk putting him on waivers? So like, like, that’s the, it’s different in the Oilers and the kings because they, the Oilers look good and the kings don’t. But it’s dollar-in, dollar-out for both these teams. So what are you fooling around with?

The Toronto Maple Leafs should be thinking players with term and not rentals

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) The Toronto Maple Leafs have many holes in their lineup that need plugging. They should be looking to add to their blue line and a center for now and for beyond this season. Look for players with term and not rentals.

Mostly rental players are known to be available. They could consider:

Centers: Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan, Adam Henrique.

Defensemen: Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Jakob Chychrun, Ilya Lyubushkin, Sean Walker, Adam Boqvist, Nick Seeler, Matt Dumba, Erik Johnson.

The Maple Leafs have only three defensemen under contract for next season: Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe and Conor Timmins. Timothy Liljegren and Simon Benoit are RFAs.

If the Maple Leafs are going to trade their best assets – first-rounder, Fraser Minten, Easton Cowan or Jason Robertson – it should for a player with term left on their contract or someone they know they will re-sign.

NHL Rumors: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be buyers, and who could play with Matthews and Marner?

Would trade Robertson and a first for Chychrun or Hanifin (if he would re-sign).