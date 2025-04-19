NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Seattle Kraken

Should the Edmonton Oilers be interested in re-signing Trent Frederic?

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Trent Frederic has played in only one game for the Edmonton Oilers since they acquired him at the trade deadline. His injury could keep him out until early in the playoffs.

Frederic is a pending UFA. His offensive numbers have dipped this year, and the Bruins willingness to trade him should give the Oilers something to think about. He numbers should improve next year, though.

The 27-year-old carried a $2.3 million cap hit this year. If the Oilers trade Evander Kane this offseason, there will be a left wing spot open on the second line. Vasily Podkolzin could be vying for that spot as well. They could look at a three-year deal for Frederic.

The Seattle Kraken have some announcements coming and will show they are committed to winning

Emerald City Hockey: Seattle Kraken Tod Leiweke when asked if winning is a must for next season.

“I would say that winning is something, we don’t have to make it a must, because it’s inherent in what we’ve been doing. And if people look at the body of work, we have won. We’ve done things that no one thought we could do. We went places where others dared not go, and we pulled it off.

And those same fires burn for what we want to do on the ice. They burn for us, and for our fans and developing fandom and how you treat people that have been with you from day one.

But we are going to win. And if you look at my track record, it’s been pretty good there, but there’s no shortcuts. And I think when you make mistakes and take shortcuts, you can’t set yourself up for challenges.

We are going to make some announcements coming up, and we’re going to announce some things that are going to show that we’re deeply committed to winning.”

