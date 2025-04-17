NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Hope to Resolve Rick Tocchet Situation Real Soon

The Vancouver Canucks have made Rick Tocchet a contract offer

Sportsnet 650: Jason Halford on the what he’s been hearing about the Vancouver Canucks and the Rick Tocchet situation. The Canucks have made Tocchet an offer and they hope to have an answer one way or another real soon.

“I wanna quickly talk about Rick Tocchet, because I think things are happening behind the scenes right now. I’ve heard that the Canucks have given Rick Tocchet an offer that there are pretty hopeful about.

And you know, if you, if you hear Rick Dhaliwal, he’ll be like, the Canucks know the price? The Canucks know the price to sign Rick Tocchet or to get this deal done. Now, I don’t know if they’ve met that price, but I think they’ve given him an offer that’s pretty generous in their eyes. And I think they probably want to get this wrapped up in the next couple of days, so the end of season presser, they can have Rick Tocchet there signed, sealed and delivered. And then get on to all the other things that they have to fix.

Now, if they don’t get Rick talk at signed by this end of season presser, whenever it’s going to be Friday, Saturday, whenever, that is going to be a a big thing. And it’s going to be tough for this management group that already has things to deal with.

Like Tom Willander might be a back burner issue right now, over the next couple of days, right? Like, I’m not suggesting that they don’t care about that, but they want to get this Rick Tocchet thing done. And part of the reason is because they really like Rick Tocchet and they’ve come out and said, like, we want Rick Tocchet here. And if they, if he, if he decides to say, ‘Like, yeah, I don’t really want it. Like, even though you’ve given me a good offer, not really digging the vibes here or whatever.’

That’s going to look awful on management, awful and, and like, they’ll have to deal with that, and then they’ll have to go out and find another coach. They’ll be like, Okay, well, this is another thing we got to add to our list, and, and, and what is Quinn Hughes gonna think about that?

Because Quinn Hughes and Rick Tocchet are tied together now because Quinn Hughes has gone out of his way to say, “I want Rick Tocchet back.”

Halford: “And if Rick Tocchet says no to the Canucks, he’s also saying no to Quinn Hughes. And you know, Quinn Hughes is pretty important for the Vancouver Canucks over the next two years.”

Halford: “They have to show him that they’ve got what it takes as an organization to get things done. and to turn this team into a Stanley Cup contender. If they can’t convince their head coach to stay, what’s that going to say to Quinn Hughes?”

