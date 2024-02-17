NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and Three Mock Trades

The Edmonton Oilers could have Jake Guentzel at the top of their list

David Staple of the Edmonton Journal: Elliotte Friedman was on Oilers Now with Brenden Escott and said that he thinks the Edmonton Oilers are going to try and hit a home run at the deadline, and adds they are looking at all their options and maybe more than one player.

“The guy I think who Edmonton rates the highest is (Jake) Guentzel (of the Pittsburgh Penguins). Now I’m not saying that that is going to happen, but I think that’s the guy that they rate the highest as who is available out there. Well, if you’re really going to reasonably get a guy like Jake Guentzel, it’s going to cost you your best assets. The best of what you have is going to go to get him.”

The Oilers are going to have to move salary out to make any trades.

Blue line targets the Oilers could be looking at include Sean Walker, Nick Seeler and Chris Tanev.

Three mock trades

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Three mock trades created by Jason Bukala.

A three-team trade between the Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks

Detroit acquires defenseman Noah Hanifin and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen with San Jose retaining 50 percent.

Calgary acquires forwards Jonatan Berggren and Anthony Duclair and Detroit’s 2025 first-round pick, top-10 protected.

San Jose acquires goaltender Ville Husso, Detroit’s 2024 first-round pick, top-10 protected, and the Vancouver Canucks 2026 third-round pick.

A mock New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators blockbuster

New Jersey acquires goaltender Juuse Saros and defenseman Alexandre Carrier with 50 percent retained on Carrier.

Nashville acquires a top-five protected 2025 first-round pick, forward Dawson Mercer, goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid, and defenseman Seamus Casey.

A mock St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks trade