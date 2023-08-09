NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Brandon Sutter, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

Brandon Sutter getting a PTO?

Bob Stauffer: Have been hearing that (former Vancouver Canucks center) Brandon Sutter will on a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers at training camp.

Sutter is 34-year-old right handed center that hasn’t play the last couple of seasons.

Jonathan Willis: “It seems a long shot that he can win an NHL contract, but I hope Sutter impresses in camp. It’s been a long road to get to the point where he could even compete for an NHL job again, and it would be nice to see that determination rewarded with a return to major league-level play.”

On Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl being the Oilers for the long-time

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on DFO Rundown on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl remaining with the Edmonton Oilers.

Seravalli: “Anytime anyone’s ever even mentioned the idea, I’ve sort of laughed it off. I think there’s a 90-some percent chance that both McDavid and Draisaitl are Edmonton Oilers for a long, long time.”

Gregor: “Yeah, I’d be surprised. They’re thick as thieves. They get along great. I think they’re highly competitive. They challenge one another. They support one another. And you know i think…”

Seravalli: “Where else could you go to play with that player.”

Gregor: “Yeah. And there’s something to be said about, you know, they’ve erased some records already in Edmonton. Like Leon Draisaitl has done some things that Wayne Gretzky didn’t do in individual seasons in Edmonton. Which is mind blowing.

And so, you know, Connor McDavid signs a long-term deal. Connor McDavid could end up being the highest scoring Edmonton Oiler of all-time. And that, you know what? Now sure, he’d have to get over 1660 points, but still, at the rate he’s going I think there’s a very legit chance that happens.”