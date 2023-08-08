NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Dmen marketing opening up a bit

Cory Lavalette: (after the Erik Karlsson trade and Matt Dumba signing in Arizona) The defensemen market appears to be opening up a bit now. The Carolina Hurricanes have a deep blue line and they could see some action there.

The Penguins could look to add to their blue line

Michael Crechilo of NHL.com: The Pittsburgh Penguins could look to add some depth to the blue line either by signings or PTO according to GM Kyle Dubas.

They moved out Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta in the Erik Karlsson trade. Brian Dumoulin left in free agency.

The Canadiens gain some roster flexibility and Jeff Petry could become another trade chip

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens have some flexibility heading into the season. They were able to move out Mike Hoffman without retaining any salary, something they didn’t may be possible, and opened up some roster spots at forward for some younger players.

Jeff Petry has two years left on his deal and the Pittsburgh Penguins are retaining 25 percent of his $6.25 million, leaving the Canadiens on the hock for $4.69 million. His $3 million bonus has already been paid, and his 2024-25 salary is $5 million.

GM Kent Hughes could be seeing what he could get for Petry while retaining 50 percent of his salary. He doesn’t have to move Petry before the start of the season and let things play out.

Petry had requested a trade from the Canadiens due to Canada’s COVID restrictions just over a year ago. The Canadiens got Mike Matheson and fourth-round pick from Penguins for Petry and Ryan Poehling.

If goaltender Cayden Primeau earns the backup job, the Canadiens could look to move either Casey DeSmith or Jake Allen. Primeau requires waivers and could be claimed.