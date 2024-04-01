NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Evan Bouchard, Cody Ceci, Brett Kulak, and Jack Campbell

How costly could an Evan Bouchard long-term extension be for the Edmonton Oilers?

Jim Matheson: “If we’re wondering what Evan Bouchard will get in new deal after next season, Adam Fox, who is very much same offensive talent, has $9.5m cap hit in New York. But deal kicked in 2022 after he won Norris trophy, and cap is going up. It could be $92m in 2025. So, $10m?”

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: (mailbag) After the trade deadline, still think that the Edmonton Oilers are short a defenseman and a top-six forward.

Fans seem to target Cody Ceci for his play. He should be a fifth or sixth defenseman on a Stanley Cup contending team but he’s playing in their top four.

The Oilers missed out on Chris Tanev and Sean Walker at the deadline. The Oilers didn’t want to part with their first-round pick.

This offseason would expect the Oilers to trade either Ceci or Brett Kulak for salary cap reasons. A Kulak trade would open up a roster spot for Philip Broberg. Vincent Desharnais needs a new contract and they might have interest in re-signing trade deadline acquisition Troy Stecher on a cheap deal.

The Edmonton Oilers will have a decision to make on Jack Campbell

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers re-signed 23-year-old AHL goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to a one-year deal.

The Oilers have Jack Campbell playing really well in the AHL and he has three years left at $5 million per. Do the Oilers decide to keep him, buy him out or do they try to trade him with retained salary?

Calvin Pickard is a free agent, so if he’s brought back, it’s hard to see Campbell or Rodrigue beating him out. Rodrigue will require waivers next year.

A Campbell buyout would carry cap hits of $1.1 million, then $2.3 million, $2.6 million, and three years of $1.5 million.

Unless the Oilers can trade Campbell with a reasonable salary retention, it may be better for them to hold on to Campbell for one more year as insurance as opposed to buying him out.