NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Jesse Puljujarvi and Dmitri Samorukov

Could Puljujarvi be loosening his stance on the Oilers?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: The Finnish site Kalevia.fi posted an article that’s title suggested that Jesse Puljujarvi softened his stance on an Edmonton Oilers return to “Never say never.”

The article is behind a paywall, but Mari Lonnberg tweets that says “Puljujärvi repeating his stance ‘never say never’ when asked if returning to Oilers is possible. He says though that everything is open now and he hasn’t set any time lines for the decision. Playing with Kärpät is also an option for the next season.”

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi is still a good prospect, but believe that it wouldn’t be easy for the Oilers to trade him for another prospect that has the same high ceiling as he does.

Puljujarvi’s reps would also not find it easy to find a team that has quality centermen options like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Jim Matheson: “Let’s stop the narrative that Jesse Puljujarvi is a top 6 NHL winger. He is not. He is a third-line RW off what he has done until he proves he is better than that. And if he wants to return, he has to get his head around that…

Oilers prospect close to signing in the KHL

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: According to a report from Mikhail Zislis of Sport-Express, Edmonton Oilers prospect Dmitri Samorukov will be signing a one-year deal with CSKA of the KHL.

Samorukov’s agent Pat Morris confirms a deal is close.

“He wants to play,” said Morris. “He doesn’t want to lay dormant for 8-10 months in this current situation. And he, unlike some other players, has this option. We’re exploring it long and hard.”

The soon-to-be 21-year old was drafted in the third round by the Oilers in the 2017 draft.

“The most important thing is that he is a developing 20/21-year-old player,” Holland said. “If North American hockey doesn’t start again until December, we’re not sure, he has a unique opportunity here. The KHL is an excellent league and it’s right in his backyard.”

A one-year deal means Samorukov has two-years left on his entry-level deal with the Oilers. If he played in the AHL, Samorukov would earn between $70,000 and $100,000. In the KHL he could earn between $250,000 and $300,000 and pay less taxes.