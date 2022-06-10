NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Jesse Puljujarvi, Brett Kulak, and Tyson Barrie

The Oilers can’t bring everyone back … Will Puljujarvi be a part of their solution?

David Staple of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that he’ll talk to the agent for pending RFA Jesse Puljujarvi, as well as coaches about him

“I think he lost his confidence. He was in the Top 6 and when he lost his confidence he worked his way down to the Bottom 6. What is he? 24-years-old. He’s not really young but he’s relatively young so I got to sort out Jesse.”

Holland said they need to sort out if he’s part of their solution.

Holland on their salary cap situation.

“Can’t keep this team together. There’s no chance, the team that we just had, I can’t keep this team together because of salary cap. Some people might think, ‘That’s good, get rid of some of those people.’ But it’s the cap world. I’m going to try to make the team the best that I can. I know we got a really good nucleus.”

Next Monday or Tuesday Holland said he’ll speak with Jay Woodcroft, who he said did a great job and played a big role in what they accomplished.

Making a big trade isn’t going to be easy for the Oilers to make given their cap situation, but they will try to make a move.

“I got to piece all this puzzle together, then I got to find out what some of these other people are doing, then I got to explore making trades.”

Jesse Puljujarvi might have played his last game as an Oiler, per Ryan Rishaug. I’m not saying he’s the next Nichushkin, but there is certainly a comparison to be made… #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/dAE86YOEUF — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 8, 2022

Oilers want Kulak back

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that he’ll meet with agent Gerry Johannson next week about pending UFA defenseman Brett Kulak. Holland has some interest in bringing him back next season.

Oilers Barrie could generate some interest

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie: “It’s going to be interesting to see what happens in his particular case”

Marek adds: “We wonder about Seattle, we can also maybe wonder about Montreal there with that player if they decide to move away from Tyson Barrie.”