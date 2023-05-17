NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers: Ken Holland, Steve Staios, Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on DFO Rundown on the possibility of Steve Staios becoming the next GM of the Edmonton Oilers.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“… and I wouldn’t be shocked, not reporting this, this has been the speculation behind the scenes, is that there’s a possibility that Ken Holland is promoted to president of hockey operations and Steve Staios is promoted to general manager.

And the Oilers are able to keep most of their hierarchy intact and give Steve Staios a bigger voice.

NHL Rumors: GM Notes – Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on DFO Rundown on the Edmonton Oilers and restricted free agent defenseman Evan Bouchard.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“What does the next contract look like for Evan Bouchard? I know they are going to try and bridge him but does he want that? Is he willing to play ball? Does he want a longer-term deal? And if he wants a longer-term deal, what does the number look like?

If you look at how important he was to the Oilers once the Tyson Barrie trade went down, and how much he stepped up his game. I mean, even what Game 6, the last closing final 5 minutes of their season, was Bouchard on the ice for four minutes of it? Like, they’re obviously big believers in his game.

Not going to be cheap and again, I know what their plan is, their want to bridge them. I don’t know if that’s, if it’s feasible and if it makes sense.

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Underperformers

Daily Faceoff: Jason Gregor on DFO Rundown after the Edmonton Oilers elimination and a few offseason decisions.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“On defense, they’ve got a few decisions to make. Do they feel Philip Broberg‘s ready to be a regular next year, and if he is, where does he slot in? Because Brett Kulak has played great. He’s not taking out (Darnell) Nurse or (Mattias) Ekholm.

So, where does Broberg fit in? Does he fit in and will they possibly look at another addition on the right defense?

Cody Ceci didn’t have a great year, this year. I know he was banged up. He was quite good the year before, and I think the challenge for any GM after a playoff loss that’s disappointing is, do you focus just on that or do you have to have to take a step back and look at the broader picture.”