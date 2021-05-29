NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Klefbom, Forward Depth, Trading Prospects, Goaltending, and a Left Winger

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on defenseman Oscar Klefbom and the expansion draft.

“He’s a big unknown. We have to submit our protected lists for the expansion draft July 17. It’s not like I have to decide anything this week. I’m not sure we’ll really know anything, until September or October.”

Holland on improving their depth upfront.

“We’ve got (Jesse) Puljujarvi, who’s only 23, (Kailer) Yamamoto, 22. Ryan McLeod’s 21, they’re part of the direction we’re going. There has to be internal growth. Yes, we need secondary scoring. Yes, I’m going to work at tweaking the team in the summer.”

Holland on if he would consider trading prospects like Evan Bouchard, Philip Broberg or Dylan Holloway if they could get some immediate help.

“Are they untouchables? No. But it’s rare teams trade top prospects. I’m not doing that for a one-year player.”

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Brian Lawton on Bob Stauffer’s CHED radio show said that he wouldn’t bring Mikko Koskinen back next season.

“No, I wouldn’t. It just wasn’t a tandem that I felt good in.”

Sportsnet Louie DeBrusk said Koskinen is another question mark and doesn’t think that he will be part of their future.

“Obviously I don’t think he’s part of the future here. I don’t… He did some good work, don’t get me wrong. I’m not throwing Mikko Koskinen under the bus. All I’m saying is if you look at the way this season went, it doesn’t look like he’s part of the future.”

Staples believes the Edmonton Oilers top priority this offseason is to find a left winger for Connor McDavid. They’ll have some big free agent decisions – who to bring back and who to let walk – and who to protect for the expansion draft.

Koskinen has a year left on his deal at $4.5 million and they may not need to replace him. Buying him out may not make sense and they may not be able to find a trade partner, even if they retain salary.