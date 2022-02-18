NHL Rumors: Scouting WSH-PHI, Jones, Korpisalo and Giroux

Scouting the Capitals and Flyers

Adam Kimelman: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers game: New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights.

Oilers offer for Jones and what the Blue Jackets want for Korpisalo

@OilersAccess: (last week) Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show said that he believes the Edmonton Oilers had offered the Philadelphia Flyers a fifth-round pick for goaltender Martin Jones. The Flyers were looking for more.

Friedman said that the Columbus Blue Jackets are asking for a second- and third-round pick for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. The Oilers aren’t willing to give up that much.

The Oilers like St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso but the Blues may be hesitant to trade him.

Giroux hasn’t spoken to Fletcher yet as rumors grow

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux said he hasn’t spoken with GM Chuck Fletcher about his future.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to Chuck. We have a lot of things to talk about, what’s best for the Flyers organization, what’s best for me, and we’ll just go from there.”

Last month Fletcher said if he’s traded or not is all up to Giroux.

“The organization here has been great to me the last 14 years,” he said. “They’ve treated me the right way. I’ve had the chance to play with a lot of great players, had a lot of great coaches. It’s an honor to have been a Flyer this long.”

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Giroux speculation on Avalanche and…

“I’ve seen reports about , I’ve seen reports about , I’ve heard some rumblings about , but I’ve had a couple of people tell me in the last 24-48 hrs do not sleep on the possibility of .”