NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, and the Boston Bruins

Oilers options at center

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers might have had some interest in Vancouver Canucks center Brandon Sutter. Sutter is now on the NHL COVID protocol absence list.

The Oilers need to find a center before the deadline that can win faceoffs. Sutter may now not be an option. Detroit Red Wings Luke Glendening could be an option.

Some people have mentioned Anaheim Ducks Ryan Getzlaf for the Oilers, but he has no-movement clause and it wouldn’t be easy to fit in his $8 million cap hit.

Calgary Flames Derek Ryan may be a realistic option for the Oilers. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent with a $3.1 million cap hit. The Oilers may need to convince the Flames to retain some money and maybe take a contract back.

Pending UFAs the Devils could move

Chris Ryan of NJ.com: A Kyle Palmieri trade may not be imminent, but they are holding him out.

Other pending free agents they could look at moving include Ryan Murray, Dmitry Kulikov, Sami Vatanen and Travis Zajac.

Five blue line options for the Bruins

Nick Goss of NBC Sports: Looking at five defensemen the Boston Bruins could look at ahead of the April 12th NHL trade deadline.

5. Josh Manson – Anaheim Ducks – $4.1 million cap hit through next season. The Ducks and Bruins have a history of making trades.

4. Alex Goligoski – Arizona Coyotes – $5.475 million cap hit and pending UFA. The Coyotes are still in the playoff race, but if selling, would be a top-four option.

3. Dmitry Kulikov – New Jersey Devils – $1.15 million cap hit and pending UFA. A solid third-pairing defenseman on a contract they could easily fit in.

2. David Savard – Columbus Blue Jackets – $4.25 million cap hit and pending UFA. Blue Jackets may not be sellers and there would several teams interested in Savard.

1 Mattias Ekholm – Nashville Predators – $3.75 million cap hit with one-year left. Predators may be sellers. If they do move him, it may cost three assets – a first, top prospect and something else.