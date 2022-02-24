NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers Trade Options and Proposals, and the Top Ranked European, College and Junior Free Agents

Oilers options and possible trade proposals
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers will have to be money-in, money-out leading up to the trade deadline. GM Ken Holland has said their first-round pick is not in play.
They could use a goaltender, with defense being their biggest need. Adding a scoring winger would be nice if the price is right. Three options for the Oilers.
James Reimer – San Jose Sharks – one year left on his contract at a $2.25 million salary cap hit. The Sharks aren’t really in a position to trade him as they’d then need to find another goaltender this offseason. The cost may be higher because of this.
A trade proposal – Mikko Koskinen, Ilya Konovalov (goalie prospect) and a 2023 second-round pick for Reimer and a 2022 third-round pick.
Mark Pysyk – Buffalo Sabres – pending UFA with a $900,000 salary.
A trade proposal – Dmitri Samorukov for Pysyk and a 2022 fourth-round pick.
Winger options could be Washington Capitals Daniel Sprong and Seattle Kraken’s Ryan Donato.
Top European, College and Junior free agents
Corey Pronman of The Athletic: Ranking that top European, College and Junior free agents.
Projected NHL Players
1. Andrei Kuzmenko – LW – SKA KHL
2. Ben Meyers – C – Minnesota Big Ten
A chance to play in the NHL
3. Jake Livingstone – RHD – Minnesota State NCHA
4. Bobby Trivigno – LW – UMass Hockey East
5. Sergei Tolchinsky – LW – Avangard KHL
6. Niko Ojamaki – RW – Podolsk KHL
7. Jordan Fransca – C – Kingston OHL
8. Max Veronneau – RW – Leksands SHL
9. Bennett MacArthur – LW – Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL
10. Brandon Bussi – G – Western Michigan NCHC
11. Riese Gaber – RW – North Dakota NCHC
12. Daniil Vovchenko – LW – Severstal KHL
13. Taylor Gauthier – G – Portland WHL
14. Strauss Mann – G – Skelleftea SHL
15. Ethen Frank – RW – Western Michigan NCHC
16. Marc McLaughlin – C – Western Michigan Hockey East
17. Parker Ford – C – Providence Hockey East
Players who could also be signed this offseason
Trenton Bliss – C – Michigan Tech WCHA
Corey Andonovski – RW – Princeton ECAC
Jacob Bengtsson – LHD – Lake Supperior State WCHA
Tye Kartye – C – Sault Ste. Marie OHL
Henrik Rybinski – C – Seattle WHL
Nathan Staios – LHD – Hamilton OHL