NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers Trade Options and Proposals, and the Top Ranked European, College and Junior Free Agents

Oilers options and possible trade proposals

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers will have to be money-in, money-out leading up to the trade deadline. GM Ken Holland has said their first-round pick is not in play.

They could use a goaltender, with defense being their biggest need. Adding a scoring winger would be nice if the price is right. Three options for the Oilers.

James Reimer – San Jose Sharks – one year left on his contract at a $2.25 million salary cap hit. The Sharks aren’t really in a position to trade him as they’d then need to find another goaltender this offseason. The cost may be higher because of this.

A trade proposal – Mikko Koskinen, Ilya Konovalov (goalie prospect) and a 2023 second-round pick for Reimer and a 2022 third-round pick.

Mark Pysyk – Buffalo Sabres – pending UFA with a $900,000 salary.

A trade proposal – Dmitri Samorukov for Pysyk and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Winger options could be Washington Capitals Daniel Sprong and Seattle Kraken’s Ryan Donato.

Top European, College and Junior free agents

Corey Pronman of The Athletic: Ranking that top European, College and Junior free agents.

Projected NHL Players

1. Andrei Kuzmenko – LW – SKA KHL

2. Ben Meyers – C – Minnesota Big Ten

A chance to play in the NHL

3. Jake Livingstone – RHD – Minnesota State NCHA

4. Bobby Trivigno – LW – UMass Hockey East

5. Sergei Tolchinsky – LW – Avangard KHL

6. Niko Ojamaki – RW – Podolsk KHL

7. Jordan Fransca – C – Kingston OHL

8. Max Veronneau – RW – Leksands SHL

9. Bennett MacArthur – LW – Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL

10. Brandon Bussi – G – Western Michigan NCHC

11. Riese Gaber – RW – North Dakota NCHC

12. Daniil Vovchenko – LW – Severstal KHL

13. Taylor Gauthier – G – Portland WHL

14. Strauss Mann – G – Skelleftea SHL

15. Ethen Frank – RW – Western Michigan NCHC

16. Marc McLaughlin – C – Western Michigan Hockey East

17. Parker Ford – C – Providence Hockey East

Players who could also be signed this offseason

Trenton Bliss – C – Michigan Tech WCHA

Corey Andonovski – RW – Princeton ECAC

Jacob Bengtsson – LHD – Lake Supperior State WCHA

Tye Kartye – C – Sault Ste. Marie OHL

Henrik Rybinski – C – Seattle WHL

Nathan Staios – LHD – Hamilton OHL