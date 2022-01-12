NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, and the Montreal Canadiens

Oilers won’t move their top pick, top prospects and head coach

Greg Wyshynski: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said he’s not interested in trading their 2022 first-round pick, as well as their top prospects.

TSN: Oilers GM Holland when asked about making an in-season coach change: “I don’t believe in it.”

GM search continues for the Canucks, Ducks, and the Canadiens

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks will have five more in-person interviews for their GM position. Patrik Allvin and Scott Mellanby are two of the finalists.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Canadiens are cutting down their GM list.

The Anaheim Ducks aren’t that far along in the process and have a wide range of candidates. Internal candidates for the Ducks include Martin Madden, Dave Nonis, Jeff Solomon.

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on the Los Angeles Kings hiring Marc Bergevin.

“I think what it means is it keeps Bergevin’s feet in the game right now, but he’s still going to look to get the big chair somewhere else, I’m assuming he’s got his eye on Anaheim in particular.”

Pierre LeBrun: Believe that the Montreal Canadiens are still in their first round of GM interviews.

They have interviewed most of the candidates but there are still a few more to go. Have been told that there will be about 10 candidates interviewed in round one.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said it was a surprise to many that Ducks AGM Martin Madden wasn’t interviewed by the Canadiens in their first wave of interviews.

“I think a lot of people figured he’d be a shoe-in to be part of those first interviews with Montreal, but what we’re being told is that, in fact, the Habs did ask for permission to speak to Martin Madden but were denied by the Ducks, which is well within Anaheim’s rights, of course. As we’ve reported before, Martin Madden is considered one of the in-house candidates for the GM job in Anaheim so now you can understand why perhaps Anaheim wants to interview him before they let other teams start talking to him, but he would have been a candidate for sure, I think, among others in Montreal.”