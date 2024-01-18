Elvis Has Asked To Get Out Of The Building

Tyler Kuehl of Daily Faceoff: One of the more obvious wrinkles in the Columbus Blue Jackets is that Elvis Merzlikins has indeed asked for a trade from the Blue Jackets. It had become increasingly obvious that both sides felt the other had wronged them.

For Merzlikins, the healthy scratches and constant upheaval in front of him have hindered his play. As for Columbus, they certainly are not getting what they paid for ($5 million AAV).

The appreciation for teammates is apparent, but the animosity toward management is there, too. Some possible destinations have included New Jersey and even Carolina, perhaps Toronto, in the past. Basically, stay tuned here.

The Asking Price On Yaroslav Askarov?

Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff: Unlike Elvis Merzlikins, Nashville faces a different situation with flamboyant goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. Now, it gets harder and harder to deny the Russian goaltender’s talent. However, is he ready to take the reins in Nashville, as a few have suggested?

He has played very well in Milwaukee. This winning streak dropped his goals-against average to 2.01 while increasing his save percentage to .926. Naturally, that sparked more and more speculation of where he might end up in March or next season, for that matter.

Teams have inquired in the past for the goaltender. If Saros gets extended long-term, then the door opens on a trade potentially. Also, the asking price increases.

Christopher Tanev In Some Demand

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Again, the name of Chris Tanev keeps coming up to several high-profile teams. Tanev ranks very high in metrics for a stay-at-home defenseman. Simply put, teams want him, and he could find himself somewhere else at or before the March 8th trade deadline.

Boston makes sense for insurance purposes, but do they have the pieces? With no first-round pick in 2024, that becomes more difficult. Colorado renting Tanev seems the most likely scenario, given their $86 million cap commitment to 2024.

Where Edmonton and Dallas make less sense, Toronto and Vancouver may be desperate to take a shot. That goes doubly for the Maple Leafs, who need goaltending more, but wow, these teams give up some glaring scoring chances.