NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson, and an NHL trade big board

GM Mike Grier won’t give Erik Karlsson away but the price may have to come down

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: It’s no surprise that Erik Karlsson, his reps, and the San Jose Sharks are on board with trying to find a trade. Finding a trade due to Karlsson’s four years at $11.5 million isn’t going to easy. Karlsson has a no-movement clause so he’ll get the final stamp of approval.

This years cap is only going up by $1 million but is expected to increase possibly in the $3 million range per season for 2024 and 2025, making Karlsson’s contract a little easier to swallow. After his 101 point season, his value should be high.

Sharks GM Mike Grier after the season.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces to a deal like that,” Grier said at the end of the regular season when asked about trading Karlsson. “I think it’s something that’s definitely easier in the offseason where teams can kind of get themselves prepared and make the moves they need to make to take on a player like Erik.

‘I would imagine there would be more interest in him, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Grier isn’t going to just give Karlsson away, but he may have to lower is asking price. He denied the report of asking for three first-round picks. The Sharks only have one salary retention slot left.

NHL trade big board

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report: Looking at the top players who could get traded this offseason. These players have been in the rumor mill with skill, contract and likelihood of being traded were factors in the rankings.

15. Alexis Lafreniere – New York Ranghers

14. Anthony Mantha – Washington Capitals

13. Kevin Hayes – Philadelphia Flyers

12. Taylor Hall – Boston Bruins

11. Juuse Saros – Nashville Predators

10. Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks

9. Nick Schmaltz – Arizona Coyotes

8. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington Capitals

7. Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks

6. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks

5. Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets

4. Carter Hart – Philadelphia Flyers

3. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets

2. Alex DeBrincat – Ottawa Senators

1. Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets