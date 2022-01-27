NHL Rumors: Evander Kane, Josh Norris, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New York Rangers

Down to two for Kane with things pointing towards the Oilers

Ryan Rishaug: Evander Kane could be game-ready by this weekend or early next week if a decision comes by today.

Sources have said that he’s been in Vancouver for a week or so skating.

A contract is not finalized but a strong sense that he’ll sign with the Edmonton Oilers.

Kevin Weekes: Sources are saying that Evander Kane’s camp have let interested teams know that it’s down to two.

Barring any last minute changes, it’s looking like it will be the Edmonton Oilers.

Darren Dreger: Sources say the Kane met with Oilers GM Ken Holland and head coach Dave Tippett earlier this week to discuss how he could fit on the Oilers.

Two potential D options for the Maple Leafs … Bridge or long-term for Norris?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas should have interest in New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield if he’s made available, but will Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello want to move him,

Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn at $850,000 through 2023 could be a cheaper and easier acquisition for the Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Senators RFA Josh Norris could wait to see what Pierre-Luc Dubois gets this offseason. The cap number isn’t an issue for the Senators but salary can be. Guess that a bridge deal for Norris could come in around $4.9 million and a seven- or eight-year deal could carry a cap hit of around $7.6 million.

Rangers are looking for more than one forward

NHL Watcher: Frank Seravalli on The Jeff Marek Show on New York Rangers trade targets: “They be looking for more than one forward too, it’s no secret that they are interested in a reunion with J.T. Miller.”

Seravalli added:

“In terms of looking at some depth type players, I think there has been some interest from the New York Rangers in someone like a Ryan Carpenter from the Chicago Blackhawks.”