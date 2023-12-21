NHL Rumors: Everyone wondering what the Colorado Avalanche will do now

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – A Goaltending Roller Coaster episode on the Colorado Avalanche.

Friedman: “And the other team really looking around, Colorado. They made that Tomas Tatar trade, and everybody is saying, ‘Okay, what’s the other shoe.’

And I think they need to wait, because they’ve got some cap issues and roster issues, but there isn’t a contender in the league who isn’t trying to figure out what the Avalanche are up to.

I know some people suspect (Elias) Lindholm. But they’re not the only ones, but I know some people suspect that. That’s one of the guys that they’re eyeing.”

Marek: “So I’m glad you I’m glad you got us there because you mentioned this on Saturday, too. I looked at the Tomas Tatar deal, he goes to Seattle, we know they need scoring and he’ll get more opportunity to play obviously in Seattle. They have some injuries, Burakovsky, Schwartz, etc. That should help, we hope, Ron Francis’ team.

But I kind of looked at that the trade like, and I heard you talk about it on Saturday, and I kind of thought to myself, okay, so that’s Colorado, establishing the jab. And then everyone’s now waiting for the right to come. They’re establishing the jab with the left and then here comes the right. And I think like you do…”

Friedman: “So you’re saying the Avalanche aren’t lefties?”

Marek: “They’re not southpaws. They are jabbing. jabbing, jabbing, setting up the big right. And I think we’re all curious what that move is going to be because I have a hard time believing that that management group is going to be quiet or sit on their hands. I think they do something. I don’t know how big but I think they do something significant the help their team Friedge.”

Friedman: “Yes, I agree with you on that. I think Lindholm is one of the guys they’re looking at but I’m sure there are others. You know, again, I don’t know what’s going to happen. How much is going to happen before the freeze and like I said Colorado’s got some roster issues and some cap issues. They might have to wait. But they’re lurking there’s there’s no question that they are lurking out there.”