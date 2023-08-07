NHL Rumors: Evgeni Kuznetsov, Alexis LaFreniere, and More

Evgeni Kuznetsov Compares Caps To Marriage

Jared Serre of Washington Hockey NOW: The Washington Capitals’ Evgeni Kuznetsov had an interesting way to address some of the trade rumors about him recently.

However, the Russian forward did not exactly deny a request or subsequent trade rumors either.

He deemed most of the reports as cosmetic information that held little substance. Despite this, Kuznetsov compared his relationship with the Capitals to a marriage. The question is it actually headed toward a divorce or reconciliation?

NHL Free Agents: Matt Dumba signs with Coyotes

There lies little secret that Washington had been trying to shop the inconsistent Kuznetsov. However, that $7.8 million salary, having two years left on his deal, and again dampening trade prospects did not help matters. Furthermore, Nashville decided on going in a different direction.

Again, expect the forward to have a bounce back year after his worst shooting performance of his career (7% compared to his 11.2% career average). The four-time goal scorer likely would have topped 20 again if not for a woeful 2022-23. Was this a blip or trend? Time will tell.

The Alexis Lafreniere Story Or Is It?

Arthur Staple of The Athletic (mailbag): The New York Rangers and Alexis Lafreniere are into August and still a contract has not been signed. Is it cause for alarm or panic bells?

To be fair, this is not entirely uncommon. After all, is Trevor Zegras signed yet? Exactly! Granted, these are different situations and circumstances. However, some teams operate a certain way and the Rangers are one of them. There had been talk Chris Drury offered a two-year bridge deal at $2.5 million AAV.

NHL Free Agency: NHL Worst Free Agent Signings From The East

Speculation has run the gamut here. Some outlets have introduced the possibility of an offer sheet. Others suggest that Lafreniere could try and hold out. Remember, the forward holds little leverage. Partially, that is because of how he has played and how he has been utilized.

Expectations will be higher this year under Peter Laviolette. Some say Lafreniere has not earned top-six ice time but some underlying numbers say otherwise. Again, New York has little salary cap left (about $2.5 million). Another question is will this be a one, two, or three-year contract?

Again, other teams have little space themselves to sign their RFA’s so why rush is another possible sentiment. There were signs the forward made progress in being more assertive but then slid back when the reward was not given.

The key with LaFreniere may be Peter Laviolette’s playing style and assistant coaches Michael Peca and Dan Muse. That may mean a more aggressive Kaapo Kakko, LaFreniere, and even Filip Chytil.