NHL Rumors: Evgeni Malkin and Ilya Samsonov to be UFAs

Evgeni Malkin will test free agency

Darren Dreger: Sources are saying that Evgeni Malkin has decided to test free agency.

He’s never been a free agent and wants to see what offers are out there.

Pierre LeBrun: The Penguins and Malkin had some progress in their talks in the past 24 hours but I think this shows how frustrated he has been.

Rob Rossi: The Penguins never made Malkin a four-year contract offer that he was looking for. There wasn’t one on the table for Malkin. The closest Malkin’s camp got was “what it could look like.”

Josh Yohe: Many were reporting that the Penguins made Malkin a four-year deal, though something may have changed today, but as of 2 hours ago, GM Ron Hextall had no intention of offering one. If there was going to be a four-year offer, the AAV would likely have insulted Malkin.

Mike DeFabo: A team source doubled down on what reported this morning – a four-year, $6.1 million cap hit was on the table.

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN on Evgeni Malkin going to free agency: “I think there’s going to be a ton of interest given his resume and what he can still deliver at the age of 35, but again given the rich history in Pittsburgh it is possible the Penguins circle back after Malkin tests the open market”.

Dan Kingerski: “I’m staying silent on the Malkin stuff. I advocated both sides see the market. That’s going to happen. I think Dave’s sources have been cautious and spot on. There’s lots of misinformation. And that’s all I got to say about that.”

should never have come to this pic.twitter.com/dbnwzHud2a — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 11, 2022

With the Washington Capitals needing two goaltenders…

The Washington Capitals didn’t qualify Ilya Samsonov and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Tarik El-Bashir: “The decision not to qualify Samsonov was a financial decision. As an RFA (with arbitration rights), the #Caps projected that he’d come in at $3-$3.5 million per, which, in their view, was too much for a backup and not justified based on his performance to date.”

Pierre LeBrun: Believe that the Capitals are the front-runners for free agent Darcy Kuemper. The Toronto Maple Leafs are also looking for help in net if Jack Campbell signs with the Edmonton Oilers.