NHL Rumors: Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Chicago Blackhawks

Could Evgeny Kuznetsov Be On The Move?

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington (mailbag): The idea of moving Evgeny Kuznetsov seems crazy. Trading the center for Jack Eichel would take a lot of maneuvering. First, Kuznetsov has a modified no-trade clause. Then, there is the matter of clearing $2.2 million in cap space at a minimum. Is Buffalo interested in tearing everything down? All reports indicate Eichel is not wanting to be traded yet.

If Washington were to make a move on Kuznetsov, it would likely have to wait until the end of the season. Washington’s center depth is woeful and unless a first-line center is coming back, a deal is not practical. Exposing him to the expansion draft would be even worse at Kuznetsov is under team control until the 2024-25 season. If the Capitals think they can contend for another year, Kuznetsov will be back.

The Chicago Blackhawks Trade Deadline Picture Show

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Chicago has zero actual cap space but $8.1 million of LTIR cap space and can add $7+ million of additional LTIR relief if needed. Brent Seabrook has since retired but that matters little now. Focusing on the long shots and those likely to be dangled is the idea.

Dominik Kubalik is a long-shot but he could fetch something. He does not have the surrounding talent to truly play with and produce. He could find that somewhere else. Get a high return while you can is a common sentiment. Even Nikita Zadorov and Calvin de Haan are possibilities to be moved as younger defensemen are knocking on the door. If not a trade, then one of these defensemen could be exposed to the expansion draft.

Mattias Janmark is a UFA who could be brought back in the summer. Given his upside, his value has likely not been higher. Getting some assets now could prove more viable later. Carl Soderberg and Lucas Wallmark are the type of forwards who get moved at the trade deadline. Wallmark is an easier move and would still fetch a mid-round pick at least.

Then there is Dylan Strome who is under concussion protocol currently. Do you pay him? Do you move him to the wing? Does Jonathan Toews come back? Chicago has a lot to answer in the next month before making a decision on Strome.