NHL Rumors: Evgeny Kuznetsov, and the top NHL trade targets

Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s uncertainty in Washington

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: The Washington Capitals appear to be ready to move on from Anthony Mantha, but what is going to happen with Evgeny Kuznetsov?

His production decreased to 55 points and he has two years left on his deal at $7.8 million. There is the report that he’s asked for a trade and he’s switched agents. He’s not going to be an easy move for the Capitals.

They could keep him into next year and hope that his play improves and his trade value increases. He did say that he was playing through some issues last season. Can new head coach Spencer Carbery get Kuznetsov re-focused?

Top NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The potential top NHL trade targets this offseason.

1. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks – four more seasons, $11.5 million AAV.

2. Connor Hellebuyck – Goaltender – Winnipeg Jets – one more season, $6.17 million AAV.

3. Kevin Hayes – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – three more seasons, $7.14 million AAV.

4. Mark Scheifele – Center – Winnipeg Jets – one more season, $6.13 million AAV.

5. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Center – Washington Capitals – two more seasons, $7.8 million AAV.

6. J.T. Miller – Center/Wing – Vancouver Canucks – seven more seasons, $8 million AAV.

7. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Center – Winnipeg Jets – Pending RFA, $6 million AAV.

8. One St. Louis Blues Defenseman – Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Nick Leddy, Marco Scandella.

9. Ross Colton – Left Wing – Tampa Bay Lightning – Pending RFA, $1.125 million AAV.

10. John Gibson – Goaltender – Anaheim Ducks – four more seasons, $6.4 million AAV.

11. Taylor Hall – Left Wing – Boston Bruins – two more seasons, $6 million AAV.

12. Adam Henrique – Center – Anaheim Ducks – one more season, $5.825 million AAV.

13. Sean Walker – Right Defense – Los Angeles Kings – one more season, $2.65 million AAV.

14. Matt Grzelcyk – Left Defense – Boston Bruins – one more season, $3.69 million AAV.

15. Anthony Mantha – Left Wing – Washington Capitals – one more season, $5.7 million AAV.

16. Kailer Yamamoto – Right Wing – Edmonton Oilers – one more season, $3.1 million AAV.

17. Mikael Granlund – Center/Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – two more seasons, $5 million AAV.

18. Ivan Provorov – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – two more seasons, $6.75 million AAV.

19. Blake Wheeler – Right Wing – Winnipeg Jets – one more season, $8.25 million AAV.

20. Tyler Myers – Right Defense – Vancouver Canucks – one more season, $6 million AAV.

21. Kevin Labanc – Right Wing – San Jose Sharks – one more season, $4.725 million AAV.

22. First Round Picks – Columbus (22nd Overall) and St. Louis (25th and 29th Overall).

23. Alec Martinez – Left Defense – Vegas Golden Knights – one more season, $5.25 million AAV.

24. Samuel Girard – Left Defense – Colorado Avalanche – four more seasons, $5 million AAV.

25. Cal Petersen – Goaltender – Los Angeles Kings – two more seasons, $5 million AAV.