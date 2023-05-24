NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Colorado Avalanche

Anthony Mantha‘s name is in trade talks

Daily Faceoff: Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha has a year left on his contract at a $5.7 million cap hit, and according to Frank Seravalli, his name has come up in trade talks.

The Capitals gave up a lot to acquire Mantha and it hasn’t really worked out – a first, second, Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik.

“At that price tag of $5.7 million and that type of production of 27 points in 67 games, perhaps you could get someone to take a flyer on him, but if so, they’re not going to get anything in return. And more to the point, I wouldn’t be shocked if, depending on how aggressive they are and really trying to move him, that someone might actually have to pay.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets second first-round pick is in play

Daily Faceoff: The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the process of hiring a new head coach. Candidates include Mike Babcock, Peter Laviolette and Paul Vincent.

Frank Seravalli says the first-round pick they acquired from the Los Angeles Kings (22nd overall) is in play, and could be looking to add a defenseman.

“But to use that first-round pick, I’m told the Kings’ 22nd overall pick is certainly in play as they will try and leverage that and maybe use their own pick at the very top, 3rd overall, but after that, they’d like to improve and be a playoff team for next season.”

Will Evan Rodrigues want more than the Avs can afford?

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche signed forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $2 million deal last offseason. The 29-year-old averaged over 15 minutes for the season and the Avs could look to bring him back but only at the right price.

He turned down a three-year, $10.5 million offer last offseason. Evolving Hockey projects a four-year deal at $4.75 million per. Turning 30 this offseason and with the cap only going up a $1 million, that number may be hard to obtain. That would likely be too much for the Avs.

Three years at $3 million would work for the Avs but likely not for Rodrigues.