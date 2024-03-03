NHL Rumors: Expansion, Oilers, Flyers, Bruins and Hurricanes

Utah team No. 33 and Atlanta No. 34?

David Pagnotta: Given that the trade deadline is almost here, the NHL expansion talk has been a little quieter.

An arena district proposal in Atlanta could come in September/October. Could there be Atlanta 3.0?

Utah team No. 33 and Atlanta No. 34?

The Edmonton Oilers first-round pick in play

David Pagnotta: Have been told that the Edmonton Oilers’ first-round pick in play and has been discussed along with a roster player for a defensman.

Term could be issue for the Philadelphia Flyers and Sean Walker

Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers and Sean Walker camp have picked up their contract talks of late. The sides are getting closer on the money side of things but term appears to be a bit of an issue.

Walker is looking for five years and the Flyers are thinking less.

Six teams are interested in Nick Seeler and Sean Walker, contract talks continue

Anthony Di Marco: There are six teams that are interested in Philadelphia Flyers defensemen Nick Seeler and Sean Walker. The Edmonton Oilers are one of the teams.

Darren Dreger: The Flyers and the agents for Walker and Seeler continue to talk about extensions.

The Boston Bruins may be looking for a little more physicality

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney: “We’ve always put forth that we want to be a highly competitive team. There’s the physical part of the game that we’re lacking at times…maybe we’d like to try and address (that). We’ve tried to use our depth throughout the organization. A lot…

guys have done a tremendous job in that regard but we may have to look to the outside to find some.”

The Carolina Hurricanes looking for forward depth

David Pagnotta: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to add more depth up front ahead of the trade deadline.