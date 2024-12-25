NHL Rumors: Expect Maple Leafs to Make Sure Auston Matthews is Fully Healthy

Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to Keep Auston Matthews

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about the status of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and if the Leafs will hold him out until he is 100 percent healthy.

Host: “The last thing I wanted to ask you about the Leafs is, obviously, Auston Matthews aggravated the injury that he has, and his status is kind of up in the air. Do you feel like this team should just let Matthews get to as close to 100% as possible, given that they kind of have some leeway here in the Atlantic Division? Not a ton, but they’ve played well and have won games without him.

Should they just, I don’t want to say, rest him, but like allow him the time to get 100% healthy, given what we’ve just spoken about, how this team is just different, and they’re able to battle that type of loss in not having Auston Matthews played.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, they definitely don’t need to rush him back. And there’s no need for him to rush back from his injury. And it even looked like on Friday towards the end of the game, he was laboring a little bit. And I thought, okay, I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see him Saturday.

And clearly, he’s going to miss a little bit of action. Questionable for today (Monday), I think was the latest (Matthews did not play on Monday versus the Winnipeg Jets). I haven’t really checked it, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they just hold them down, hold them out. Wait, wait a few days. Wait another week.

There’s no need to rush him because, like you said, they have other pieces that have stepped up, and they do have a little bit of leeway in the division and in the conference, so with how they performed, like if they sit him out for the next five and they go, 0-5.

Okay, Auston, we need you back in here. But if that’s not the case, if they hold firm, I mean, today, this afternoon, will be a tough one against the Winnipeg Jets, certainly, but you have Detroit on Friday after the holiday break. You’ve got the Capitals after that, things get a little bit more demanding with the Caps, but you have flexibility in terms of not needing to rush him back. And I think that’s the path they’re going to take.”

