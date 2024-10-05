NHL Rumors: Expect the New York Rangers To Sign Igor Shesterkin Long-Term

There is a lot of goalie talk in the NHL lately. Jeremy Swayman still needs a deal in Boston, and Igor Shesterkin is looking for an extension with the New York Rangers.

Both guys are doing their part to help reset the goalie market. Expectations and beliefs are that Shesterkin wants to be the highest-paid goalie in the NHL. Carey Price has that mark at $10.5 million. He believes he wants somewhere between $11 million and $12 million.

So the focus has been off Shesterkin’s artificial or potential actual deadline imposed, saying through his agent he will not negotiate a new contract once the puck drops on the new season, Tuesday, October 8th in North America.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was asked where things stand with Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers.

Scott Laughlin: “Freidge, if anything, the last couple of days, with all the focus on Swayman, it’s taken some of the focus off Igor Shesterkin and his contract extension, tie up with the Rangers. And look, I mean, Swayman needs a contract Shesterkinis ready to go for next week, but we also know about that floating deadline that they had where they wanted to get something done before they dropped the puck next week.

What are you hearing on Shesterkin? I mean, should Rangers fans be worried, or is this eventually going to get worked out, and it’s going to be a long term deal for Shesterkin somewhere between 11 and $12 million.”

Elliotte Friedman: “I believe it’s going to work out. I think the Rangers have made the choice that they’re going to pay him and to me, it just comes down to what the numbers going to be. But I until I’m told otherwise, Scotty, I expect them to work out. Work it out. I believe the Rangers have made their choice here.”

We know the Rangers like to keep things close to the vest. General Manager Chris Drury wants to keep Shesterkin long-term, and Shesterkin wants to stay long-term. But this is a business, and the Rangers have to do what is best for them. At the same time, the player has to do what is best for him.

But the sense is that Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers will get a long-term extension done.