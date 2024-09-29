NHL Rumors: The Latest on New York Rangers pending UFA goaltender Igor Shesterkin

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Live From L.A. It’s 32 Thoughts episode, on the latest on the New York Rangers and pending UFA goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Friedman: “And you know, we should talk about Shesterkin a little bit too, because it’s been a big topic this week. We touched on it last week, that again, I believe that one of the reasons they’ve told (Jacob) Trouba this will be it, is because they’ve got some big extensions to do.

You know Shesterkin, I think they’re going to sign him. I do. I, to me this whole, everything that’s come out this week is all about the Rangers saying there’s no need to panic here. We are signing this player. We are making him the highest-paid goaltender in the NHL. We recognize his importance to us. We know he’s the backbone of this team. And we are signing this player.

This is now all about the number. And, you know, I don’t know what this number is going to be. There’s been a lot of reporting it’s going to be $12 (million), $12.5, $11.5.

Ultimately, the one advantage the Rangers have is they have the eighth year.”

Bukauskas: “Right.”

Friedman: “So if Shesterkin doesn’t sign there, he’s going to lose a year at a very big number. That is the one thing the Rangers have in their power.”

But to me, and this week, everything that’s come out this week proves it. They’re signing it. They’re signing it. It’s just a matter of what that number is going to be.”

Bukauskas: “Because if you’re the Rangers, you’ve got to think you’ve got a chance of winning again this year, because, and with that, not wanting any distraction beyond what a little, what you can’t control, has got to be a huge priority for you, too. To keep the focus on the ice because of what they believe this team is potential, is potentially capable of doing.”

Friedman: “I don’t think he’d be bothered by it. I mean, you’re right. Like, to me, it’s tougher if you’re in Canada, like, even though New York is the biggest media market in North America and one of the biggest in the world, I don’t think a player like Shesterkin, who, you know, he’s not one of those guys who talks every day. He’s not one of those guys who plays every day, even though he plays a ton. And, you know, if it was Aaron Judge, it would be everywhere every day. It’s not quite that for Shesterkin in the States, as it would be if he played in Canada.

I don’t think he’s going to be a guy I could be proven to be totally wrong. I don’t think he’s a guy that’s going to be bothered by this and I and you know, The other thing too is, I always remember (Sergei) Bobrovsky, his first big deal in Columbus he told them he wasn’t going to talk during the season, and then he signed a big extension, like in December.

So I always think that a team can go to an agent and say, ‘Look, I know you said you won’t talk to us during the year, but we think we can get this done now.’ And so, I think in Shesterkin’s head, the agent could tell us, Shesterkin, we’re not talking during the year, go focus, and you can say, all right. That doesn’t mean the team can’t go, and then the agent can come to the player later and say, guess what, ‘The team’s ready to make a deal’ and then the player will do it. So I always remember that Columbus-Bobrovsky thing.

But again to me. This whole situation reeks of the Rangers are doing this, it’s just a matter of what the number is.”