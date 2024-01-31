NHL Rumors: Expectation is Philadelphia Moves Sean Walker

Flyers Defenseman Sean Walker Drawing Interest Around the NHL

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Erika Watcher on NHL on the Fly on the NHL Network, and when asked about Flyers’ defenseman Sean Walker, he stated the belief and expectation is that Walker will be traded at the deadline.

Erika Watcher: “One of the top defensemen on the market right now is Philly’s Sean Walker; what’s the latest on the team’s trying to acquire him?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, well, his situation kind of shifted a little bit after the Jamie Drysdale acquisition from the Anaheim Ducks in the Cutter Gauthier deal. After that move was made, that changed the direction of how Philly was gonna go with Sean Walker for the immediate future.

Nick Seeler is another player, and also both of these players are pending unrestricted free agents. But Sean Walker is someone who’s already generating interest. I can tell you that Tampa. Tampa Bay is actually my colleague, Anthony DiMarco. had mentioned earlier today being one of the teams that have expressed or at least have internal interest in this player. Edmonton, Toronto, two teams that have spoken with the Philadelphia Flyers about Sean Walker’s availability.

Also believe that the New Jersey Devils are another team kind of poking around to see what the price tag is going to be for Walker, who is a pending UFA, as you see their solid cap at $2.65 million. The price tag right now is a first-round pick. Depending on who you talk to around the league, I don’t know, I mean, we’ll see depending on who else is available if a team is willing to meet that price

If a team is willing to meet that price. Cap hit certainly plays a factor. There we’re supposed to have some contract negotiations on an extension from what I was told, that halted after the Drysdale acquisition.

The expectation now is that Sean Walker will be moved even with Philadelphia in the middle of a playoff battle. It looks like he will be moved ahead of the deadline.”