NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the San Jose Sharks

The New York Rangers shouldn’t give up a top asset for a third-line center

Larry Brooks: “The need for a 3C is dire, but not dire enough for Drury to give up a No. 1 or a blue chip prospect–let alone both–in a trade for Monahan or Henrique. Maybe not what folks want to hear but there is nothing over the last 25 games that indicates this team should go all-in.”

Larry Brooks: “More than anything, the Rangers need to muscle up for the playoffs. Third and fourth lines. And off Saturday–yes, one game against a bad team–I’d give Mackey a run to see if he can fill that third-pair spot on the left. What about Gustafsson? Horses for courses.”

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News: The San Jose Sharks are in year two of rebuild and have missed the playoffs for the past five seasons. Tomas Hertl has six years left on his contract at over $8 million per season.

Will Hertl be in their long-term plans? It’s something he’s interested in knowing.

“It’s not an easy situation, where we are. We know that,” Hertl said Monday. “We will see. It’s probably not (time to) talk now, but definitely, after the season, again, what (are) the plans here long-term?

“You want to help (and play) your best. I’m here. It’s kind of my home, but at the same time, you want to help the team and wherever (Grier) thinks is the best. Maybe he says the best (is to) trade me now and get something. I don’t know but I’m just focusing to be best when I’m on the ice right now.”

Hertl has a full no-movement clause, and for the final five years he has a limited no-trade. Indications are GM Mike Grier isn’t in rush to move him.

Before the season started, Grier is on record of saying that if someone came to them about Hertl or Logan Couture, he would listen if it made sense for them.