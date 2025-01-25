NHL Rumors: Fallout From the Mikko Rantanen Trade to the Hurricanes

Pittsburgh will be making some moves, but Sidney Crosby isn’t heading to Colorado

Josh Yohe: “I don’t know how many times Sidney Crosby has to say that he never wants to play for another franchise.”

NHL Watcher: “Friedman on SN says despite the craziness the Penguins are not dealing Crosby.”

Chris Johnston: “Unless something changes — and at this point I have absolutely ZERO reason to believe it will — Sidney Crosby isn’t being traded out of Pittsburgh. He’s an untouchable as far as the #pens are concerned, plus he’s got a no-movement clause and no desire to be dealt.”

Quick hits after the trade

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Thought the Colorado Avalanche would wait until closer to the trade deadline if they were going to move Mikko Rantanen.

If the New York Islanders make Brock Nelson available, he would make a lot of sense for the Avalanche. They won’t be the only team interested in Nelson.

The Carolina Hurricanes had been talking to the Vancouver Canucks about J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson in separate deals. Martin Necas may have been in talks involving Pettersson but not Miller.

Rick Dhaliwal : The Canucks had asked the Hurricanes about in Necas when discussing Miller but were told no.

: The Canucks had asked the Hurricanes about in Necas when discussing Miller but were told no. Irfaan Gaffar: The Hurricanes had been talking to the Canucks all day yesterday but going the Avs route.

Will the Hurricanes be able to/interested in extending Rantanen? He’s best friends with Sebastian Aho and they Hurricanes had to know what he’s looking for in an extension.

If Mikko Rantanen tests free agency, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Chicago Blackhawks are one of the interested teams.

Would be shocked if Sidney Crosby ends up in Colorado.

