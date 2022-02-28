NHL Rumors: Filip Forsberg, J.T. Miller, and the Oilers Goaltending

Could Filip Forsberg Actually Be On The Move?

Joe Rexrode of The Athletic: The question is what really is going on with Filip Fosberg. Forsberg and David Poile have both said they are interested in working out a deal. Now, is what Poile doing more than just due diligence? That is the big question.

It seems Andy Strickland firmly stands by his source that Nashville is actively shopping. What does that mean? We may find out soon enough.

There seem to be a few sticking points. One is dollars and the other apparently is that pesky little no-movement clause. Many in the organization feel that Forsberg should have a night in a decade that Pekka Rinne just had.

Time will tell whether the plan Poile has involves Forsberg long-term or not.

J.T. Miller and the Fit in Vancouver

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: The roller coaster that is the J.T. Miller saga flips back and forth between buy and sell constantly. Bruce Boudreau feels that Miller represents a cornerstone of the team. The forward has 53 points in 50 games for the Vancouver Canucks. Yes, his defense is questionable but his offense is unquestionable.

There are a lot of moving parts before Miller gets addressed. Also, Miller has another year on his deal. The option could be to wait until the summer or even all the way till the next trade deadline. It does not seem Vancouver is in a rush to move the forward at this time.

Edmonton and Their Goaltending Once Again

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Edmonton seems settled to give Stuart Skinner a shot but ultimately, the Oilers still need a goaltender. Could it be a Marc-André Fleury or Semyon Varlamov perhaps? Those are two of the most likely targets. However, those will need to happen closer to the March 21st trade deadline.

The options seem to be dwindling or not very adequate. John Gibson would be a nice plan too. However, his ten team no-trade likely means Edmonton is not a destination. Basically, if Fleury or Varlamov is available, a first and a prospect has to be the asking price. Otherwise, it may be a no-go and hope.