NHL Rumors: Five of the Top Remaining UFA Wingers and Defensemen

Five remaining unrestricted NHL free agent wingers

Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff: A look at the top five free agent wingers that are still available.

James van Riemsdyk – Third/fourth-line winger who scored 12 and 11 goals in the past two seasons. 38 points in 71 games last season. He’s worth a one-year deal.

Tyler Johnson – Two-time Stanley Cup camp. Has dealt with injuries and inconsistency the past couple of seasons.

Kevin Labanc – Put up 56 points back in 2018-19 but hasn’t topped 33 since. Still not 30 years old.

The Philadelphia Flyers Could Be A Surprise Team Next Season

Mike Hoffman – Has played for five teams in the past five seasons. A six-time 20-goal who only scored 10 goals last season on a bad Sharks team. Plays a two-game and is okay with missing the odd game.

Max Pacioretty – If healthy he brings size and a two-way game. 11 power-play points in 47 games last year. The 35-year-old will be eyeing a team with a shot at the Stanley Cup.

Five remaining unrestricted NHL free agent defensemen

Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff: A look at the top five free agent defensemen that are still available.

Tyson Barrie – Had a disappointing season last year and was a healthy scratch for a good portion of the season. The right-handed offensive defenseman should get a one-year deal, but it may not be a contender.

Justin Schultz – A two-time Stanley Cup Champion, right-handed and can bring a bit of offense. A potential third-pairing defenseman.

Marco Scandella – Averaged only 12 and a half minutes a game over 65 games last season, five minutes below his career low. He’s 34 years old.

Kevin Shattenkirk – The offensive defenseman dropped to 24 points last season and averaged just under 16 minutes a game. A team looking for depth may come calling.

NHL News: The St. Louis Blues Sign Two Edmonton Oilers To Offer Sheets

Calen Addison – He’s only 24 years old and a former first-round pick. Was a rookie in 2022-23 and was fifth in D voting for the All-Rookie team. The Wild traded him to the Sharks and he put up 17 points in 72 games between the two teams last season. He could get a two-way deal from a non-contender.