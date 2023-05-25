NHL Rumors: Flames, Matthews, Perry, Penguins, and the salary cap

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: New named Calgary Flames GM is looking for their next head coach, one who can work together and make it fun to come to the rink.

“We need to work together, we need to be a team — we’re not going to be at odds,” said Conroy when asked at his introductory presser what he is looking for in a coach.

“We’re not going to be lock-step all the time either, but we’re going to have the same vision and passion for this team and the direction it’s going to go.”

List of potential candidates include Ryan Huska, Mitch Love, Kirk Muller, Alex Tanguay, Gerard Gallant, Todd Reirden, Joe Sacco, Andrew Brunette, Peter Laviolette, Bruce Boudreau, and Patrick Roy.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Still predict that Auston Matthews will sign a shorter-term deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs and look for one more big one. Too early to tell what Kyle Dubas leaving means. Hard to see an extension getting done before July 1st. The Maple Leafs will have to determine their comfort level of having Matthews enter the final year of his contract with a no-movement clause and without an extension in place.

Mikael Backlund wants to be the Flames captain and the players seem to agree.

Could Green end up with the Anaheim Ducks.

It’s looking like Corey Perry will be heading to free agency. Does he finally end up in Toronto?

The Pittsburgh Penguins would have drafted Matthew Knies at No. 58 if the Maple Leafs didn’t select him at No. 57.

There are some who think the salary cap could go up by $1.5 – $2 million without have the players adjust their escrow.