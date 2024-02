NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Top 50 NHL Trade Bait Board

A Carter Verhaeghe extension could be costly for the Florida Panthers

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe is pacing towards another 40-goal season and with one year left on his contract, he’s trending towards $8 million on a new deal. The Florida Panthers have to deal with Sam Reinhart, Brandon Montour and Gustav Forsling first.

Could the Florida Panthers be interested in Vladimir Tarasenko?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: If the price comes down a bit for Vladimir Tarasenko, could see the Florida Panthers being interested.

TSN’s Top 50 NHL Trade Bait Board

TSN: Looking at top 50 players that could be traded and what their contract situation is.

1. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.95 million

2. Jacob Markstrom – Goaltender – Calgary Flames – 2 years remaining, $6 million

3. Chris Tanev – Right Defense – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

4. Jake Guentzel – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – Pending UFA, $6 million

5. Adam Henrique – Center, Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $5.825 million

6. Edmonton Oilers first-round pick

7. Sean Walker – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $2.65 million

8. Scott Laughton – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – 2 years remaining, $3 million

9. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $5 million

10. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

11. Pavel Buchnevich – Left Wing – St. Louis Blues – 1 year remaining, $5.8 million

12. Jake Allen – Goaltender – Montréal Canadiens – 2 years remaining, $3.85 million

13. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Ottawa Senators – 1 year remaining, $4.6 million

14. Dallas Stars first-round pick

15. Jordan Eberle – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $5.5 million

16. Jack Roslovic – Center/Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $4 million

17. Frank Vatrano – Left Wing – Anaheim Ducks – 1 year remaining, $3.65 million

18. Tampa Bay Lightning first-round pick

19. Nick Seeler – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $800,000

20. Anthony Duclair – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $3 million

21. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense – Washington Capitals – Pending UFA $1.75 million

22. Alexander Wennberg – Center – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

23. Nic Dowd – Center – Washington Capitals – One year, $1.3 million

24. Matt Dumba – Right Defense – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $3.9 million

25. Mikael Granlund – Center – San Jose Sharks – One year, $5 million

26. Colorado Avalanche first-round pick

27. Marc-Andre Fleury – Goaltender – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $3.5 million

28. Ilya Lyubushkin – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million

29. Arthur Kaliyev – Winger – Los Angeles Kings – Pending RFA, $894,167

30. Anthony Mantha – Right Wing – Washington Capitals – Pending UFA, $5.7 million

31. Warren Foegele – Left Wing – Edmonton Oilers – Pending UFA, $2.75 million

32. Tyson Barrie – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

33. Erik Johnson – Defense – Buffalo Sabres – Pending UFA, $3.25 million

34. Andrew Peeke – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million

35. Nick Robertson – Left Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs – Pending RFA, $797,000

36. Dominik Kubalik – Left Wing – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

37. Kaapo Kahkonen – Goaltender – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million

38. Brett Kulak – Left Defense – Edmonton Oilers – Two years, $2.75 million

39. Jason Zucker – Right Wing – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $5.3 million

40. Reilly Smith – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – One year, $5 million

41. Tanner Pearson – Left Wing – Montreal Canadiens – Pending UFA, $3.25 million

42. Tyler Johnson – Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $5 million

43. Adam Boqvist – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – 1 year remaining, $2.6 million

44. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense – Carolina Hurricanes – Pending UFA, $1.675 million

45. Alexander Barabanov – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

46. Cody Ceci – Right Defense – Edmonton Oilers – One year, $3.25 million

47. Brandon Duhaime – Left Wing – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $1.1 million

48. Morgan Frost – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – 1 year remaining, $2.1 million

49. Kaapo Kakko – Right Wing – New York Rangers – Pending RFA, $2.1 million

50. Juuse Saros – Goaltender – Nashville Predators – One year, $5 million