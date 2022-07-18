NHL Rumors: Flyers, Islanders, Capitals, and Top Remaining Free Agents

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL lines site Betway

Flyers didn’t really try to clear space … Why haven’t the Islanders signed Sonny Milano?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Not sure why the Philadelphia Flyers decided to not make an “honest effort” to clear the needed salary cap space to sign Johnny Gaudreau. The New York Islanders are in a salary cap mess created by Lou Lamoriello.

Is it a lack of salary cap space preventing the Islanders from signing UFA forward Sonny Milano?

The Capitals were in on Mason Marchment and Ilya Mikheyev

Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals were able to sign Dylan Strome and Darcy Kuemper. Elliotte Friedman reported they were also in on UFAs Mason Marchment and Ilya Mikheyev.

Marchment ended up signing with the Dallas Stars for four years at $4.5 million per.

Mikheyev signed for four years at $4.75 million per with the Vancouver Canucks.

Notes on some of the top remaining free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The top remaining unrestricted free agents.

1. Nazem Kadri – It would take a below market deal to be able to re-sign with the Colorado Avalanche. $7 million seems like too much for the Avs to fit in. Adrian Dater reported that Kadri wants to return to Denver and the odds of him returning are better.

2. John Klingberg – The Hurricanes (before they traded for Brent Burns), Kraken, Red Wings, Senators, and Stars have had varying levels of interest.

3. Patrice Bergeron – Will likely re-sign with the Bruins on a one-year deal.

4. Nino Niederreiter – Could be an option for the New York Islanders.

5. David Krejci – see Bergeron.

6. Phil Kessel – Will likely want to play for at least one more season to keep his iron man streak going.

7. Paul Stastny – He’s getting some interest and in no rush to make a decision.

8. Anton Stralman – Averaged over 21 minutes a night and good on the PK.

9. Sonny Milano – Not qualified by the Anaheim Ducks. His defensive game needs work.