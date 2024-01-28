NHL Rumors – From Chychrun To Monahan And Beyond

From Jakob Chychrun And Ottawa

Matt Larkin Of The Daily Faceoff: Most expected the Ottawa Senators to make their move to the playoffs this year. So far, that went south. That means Jakob Chychrun rumors run wild once more.

For Ottawa, this comes down to can the current group turn things around. If Steve Staios and ownership feel bearish then some players will be on the move or dangled. Chychrun remains one of the better defensemen in the league and still is only 25.

The writing is postered all over the rumor mills. Detroit, Toronto, New Jersey, the Islanders, Edmonton, and Minnesota are in the running. Now, which teams are willing to truly get in a bidding war? That remains the big question. Staios wants at least a first-round pick and it figures to price some teams out.

Is there even a market? That may be the biggest question.

NHL Rumors: Will Chychrun Be The Odd Man Out In Ottawa?

What Else About Ottawa?

Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun: Over the next six weeks, we are going to hear GM’s like Steve Staios say market, market, and market. They have the flexibility to add now or later. Even if Ottawa wins all its games in hand, the Senators are still south of the playoff cut-off.

Is the current coaching staff helpful? It appears Ottawa is setting up for the next coach. Jacques Martin and Daniel Alfredsson are getting the players to play better hockey. Is it winning hockey? That is a question mark.

Ideally, Staios would like to add a right-handed defenseman and a bottom-six winger. However, all options seem to be open and discussions are on-going and ever-evolving. It is early as they say.

The Sean Monahan Sweepstakes?

Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff: Alright, Sean Monahan keeps raising his trade stock bit by bit. The cap hit is minimal at $1.85 million and he is a pending UFA. At this point, Monahan is a middle-six center that can be crafty and play up or down the lineup.

His intelligence makes up for the lack of speed. Monahan’s versatility helps him on the power play (bumper or in front), and penalty kill too. Everyone knows the question with him is the durability. Can he stay upright?

NHL Rumors: Sean Monahan Trade Fits

Unlike the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens can afford to unload. They may not be as picky with a return in Monahan. Teams likely do not have all the pieces so expect Montreal to take a little less. Watch the Canadian teams but do not sleep on the Rangers or even Colorado here.