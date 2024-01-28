NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets – Laurent Brossoit, and Non-Rental Trade Options

The Winnipeg Jets trading Laurent Brossoit doesn’t make sense

Scott Billeck: The ideal of the Winnipeg Jets trading backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit is ridiculous. Brossoit and Connor Hellebuyck are one of the best tandems in the league this year.

Murat Ates: The Winnipeg Jets will be looking to add ahead of the trade deadline. A look at some players that have term left on their contract or are in team control.

Casey Mittelstadt – C/LW – Buffalo Sabres – Pending RFA with a $2.5 million cap hit. He’s putting up some offensive numbers and plays a two-way game. Hard to see why the Sabres would want to move him.

Nick Schmaltz – C – Arizona Coyotes – Two years left at $5.85 million and a 10-team no-trade list. The Coyotes are in the playoff hunt, so they may not be looking to move anyone just yet. Offensive center but under 50 percent on the draw.

Travis Konecny – RW – Philadelphia Flyers – $5.5 million cap hit for another year. The Flyers are surprising people and are in a playoff spot. Can play center but better suited for the wing.

Jakob Chychrun – LHD – Ottawa Senators – One year left at $4.6 million and a 10-team no-trade list. Teams have kicked tires on Chychrun. The Jets may be more interested in adding a center over a defenseman.

Mathieu Joseph – LW – Ottawa Senators – Two more years at $2.95 million. Elliotte Friedman has recently said Joseph is the type of player the Jets may look at. The Jets may be looking for second-line help and Joseph is better suited for the third or fourth-line.

Claude Giroux – C/RW – Ottawa Senators – One year left at $6.5 million and a full NMC. Would Giroux be willing to waive his no-movement to come to Winnipeg? Would the Jets want to give a likely first-round pick and a top prospect?