NHL Rumors: Future of Jake Guentzel and Others Will Be Determined Over the Next Week

Penguins Next Stretch Crucial for the Future of Many Players Including Jake Guentzel

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton on the Sirius XM Power Play Segment on Monday and stated the next stretch for the Pittsburgh Penguins will determine the future of many players on the team, especially Jake Guentzel.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Kyle Dubas Has Tough Decision Regarding Jake Guentzel

Steve Kouleas: “At this time, but there’s a bigger buzz when it’s almost March as we welcome in from the Fourth Period and Sirius XM Insider Dave Pagnotta. Dave Penguins did win yesterday. Sure, Sid and Company would like to catch the Flyers because that guarantees them a playoff spot if you finish third; however, are they half pregnant? Are they trying to make the playoffs as they deal away assets? I see Jake Guentzel number one on your board. Welcome.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Thanks, Cooley. I mean, look, I think if the Penguins can be in a position where they’re moving out some pieces and you’re bringing in some extra younger pieces to complement the rest of the roster, think that’s priority number one.

NHL Rumors: Penguins Still Playing Waiting Game with Jake Guentzel

Before that, I mean, Kyle Dubas pretty much admitted that last week, when he addressed the media, indicating that he acknowledges that we’ve got to get younger. The way that they’ve performed has been certainly a bit of a roller coaster ride this year, and everybody anticipated them to have a better outing—the addition of Karlsson. The addition of Reilly Smith, some things haven’t worked out. Smith hasn’t exactly worked out. He’s got a year left. Teams are calling about him.

Rickard Rakell signs an extension with the club. He’s done okay, but they’re willing to listen. Teams are calling about him. Marcus Pettersson, he’s got another year left on his contract. He’s had a hell of a season, but teams are calling about him. So they’re gonna listen. They’re gonna listen to see exactly what everyone is or simply who everyone’s interested in and what they’re willing to part with.

NHL Rumors: Could Jake Guentzel Remain With The Pittsburgh Penguins?

This is aside from obviously the Jake Guentzel situation. When Dubas spoke to the media, they had eight games left before the trade deadline. They’re now at six, and they’ve won the last two. If they can maintain this pace, and I’m not saying they’re gonna go wait, no, but if they win, say, four of the next six, get right in the thick of things. It’s not a situation where they’re going to buy, but it does provide them with a little bit more clarity on how this roster is gonna go primarily geared toward the future of Jake Guentzel.

If they slipped, and they’ve got a big four-game road trip out in Western Canada, but they go 0-and-4, it may force the Penguins and Dubas to look at a Guentzel situation, but I don’t think that gets resolved until closer to the deadline.

Cooley, this time next week, we’re probably talking about Guentzel still as a Penguin.”