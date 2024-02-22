NHL Rumors: Penguins Still Playing Waiting Game with Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel and the Penguins Remain in a Holding Pattern

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron, and when asked about Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pagnotta stated everything remains on hold for now.

Steve Kouleas: “Joining us now, he’s always a great guest on the program, from Sirius XM, Sirius XM and the Fourth Period Mr. Dave Pagnotta. Since we’re talking about the Pens, Dave, A) hello, B) has Jake Guentzel played his last game as a member of the Penguins? Welcome.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Thank you. Hello, maybe that is still the answer that you have to give because of where the Penguins see themselves. We see them very far back in the playoff spot at the moment, nine points back, although they have three games in hand.

Those three games in hand are basically what they’re grasping at, and with Guentzel out of the lineup for another couple of weeks at least, they have to ultimately make a decision, but they’re going to wait until the end here, from the sounds of things, to determine whether or not they want to go in that direction.

And how is that direction going to affect, at least for the rest of this season, going to affect the mindset of 87, 71, and 56? You got to take those into consideration from their perspective. They want to keep competing for a playoff spot.

Ownership’s mandate has been to continue to compete for a playoff spot and a championship. That’s why they brought in Erik Karlsson. The Reilly Smith marriage hasn’t really worked out. So that might be something that they’re going to explore in terms of lateral movement, move him out, bring in somebody to replace him in another deal, and then kind of go from there.

But Guentzel is still, for now, a bit of a waiting game, and I suspect if it does happen, trade-wise, you’re probably looking at something leading right up to the deadline. And it’s a last-minute type of decision. If not, if they don’t get a good enough offer as well, they would just hold on to him and take their chances in the summer.”