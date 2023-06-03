NHL Rumors: Giordano, Doan, Demko, Swayman, and Five Buyout Candidates

Could Mark Giordano consider retiring? Could Shane Doan join the Leafs? Two goaltenders who could become available

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: The 39-year-old defenseman Mark Giordano took some hits during the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff run, and with health at the forefront, it may not be a surprise if he considers retiring.

Giordano has one year left on his contract at $800,000 and has already made $62 million throughout his career.

NHL Rumors: The Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews continue to talk but there’s a bit of a holding pattern

There has been some talk of Shane Doan potentially joining the Maple Leafs front office. He worked with Brad Treliving when he was with the Coyotes.

Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins could be available for trade at the draft.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The first NHL buyout window opens 48 hours after the Stanley Cup is awarded or on June 15th. The buyout window closes on June 30th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

There were seven players bought out last year. Five potential candidates this year to be bought out, their current contract, and what it would cost the team.

1. Kailer Yamamoto – Edmonton Oilers – One year left at $3.1 million. A Yamamoto buyout would cost $433,334 this year and $533,334 the following year.

2. Mike Reilly – Boston Bruins – One year left at $3 million. A Reilly buyout would cost $333,334 this year and $1,333,334 the following year.

3. Mikael Granlund – Pittsburgh Penguins – Two years left at $5 million per. A Granlund buyout would cost $833,333 this year and $1,833,333 for the following three seasons.

4. Anthony Mantha – Washington Capitals – One year left at $5.7 million. A Mantha buyout would cost $1,366,667 this year and $2,166,667 the following year.

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets

5. Ryan Suter – Dallas Stars – Two years left at $3.65 million per. A Suter buyout would cost $733,333 for two years followed by two years at $1,433,333.