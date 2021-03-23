NHL Rumors: Goaltending Options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Should the Maple Leafs be looking at moving on from Frederik Andersen?

Mark Zwolinski of the Toronto Star: There has been recent talk that the Toronto Maple Leafs should look to move on from Frederik Andersen. Andersen has been dealing with some lower-body issues and has gone 2-5-0 with a .897 save percentage and goals-against at over four.

If Andersen isn’t the No. 1 for the rest of the season, it doesn’t make sense to keep him as a $5 million backup goalie.

Running with Jack Campbell now is a good idea to see what he can do. He has a year left at $1.65 million.

Nine potential options in net for the Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle of The Athletic: It’s well documented that the Toronto Maple Leafs could be eyeing forwards ahead of the April 12th NHL trade deadline.

It’s also believed that with Frederik Andersen’s struggles, management might see potential No. 1 goaltenders could be out there, or maybe a 1B to go along side Jack Campbell.

This past offseason the Leafs were looking at the goalie to see if any upgrades were available. Are the Leafs ready to move on from Andersen now?

Looking at some options for the Leafs.

Rentals

Jonathan Bernier – Detroit Red Wings – $3 million cap hit. He didn’t handle playing in Toronto that well before and is currently hurt.

Devan Dubnyk – San Jose Sharks – Acquisition cost would be much and would likely backup Campbell. Wild are retaining half of the $4.33 million and could get the Sharks to retain some as well.

Antti Raanta – Arizona Coyotes – Has a history of injuries.

Gambles

Alexandar Georgiev – New York Rangers – Leafs looked at Georgiev before trading for Campbell. A $2.425 million cap hit and struggling this year.

Joonas Korpisalo – Columbus Blue Jackets – $2.6 million for one more year. Has had an average season so far and may not be much of an upgrade on Andersen.

Veterans with Term

John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – Six years at $6.4 million. Likely not a fit.

Darcy Kuemper – Arizona Coyotes – Currently injured and $4.5 million for one more season. May cost a first-round pick.

Anton Khudobin – Dallas Stars – Soon to be 35-years old at $3.33 for two more years.

Jonathan Quick – Los Angeles Kings – A $5.8 million cap for two more years. Kings would have to retain salary. League sources said don’t rule it out.