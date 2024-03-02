NHL Rumors: Goaltending Situations for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Persuading Pettersson episode on the Toronto Maple Leafs, their goaltending, and potential roster crunch, and the Philadelphia Flyers possibly looking for some cheap goaltending help.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Like this, this Toronto situation, it’s fascinating as we talked about some of the D that we think they could be interested in and what they’re going to do. But, you know, their goalie situation is fascinating.

You know, Woll was the number one when he got hurt. Samsonov looked like it was done, he resuscitated his season. Martin Jones, nobody would have imagined he would have been the savior before the season, he was. And I really believe that one of the reasons Toronto’s not gonna put him on waivers is a team like Philadelphia.

NHL Rumors: Scouting CHI-COL, TOR-ARI, and SJ-ANA, Oilers, Golden Knights, Flyers, and the Coyotes

To me Philly, what they do in the next week, one of the biggest tells will be what they do in goal. They waived (Cal) Petersen, he cleared. They’ve got (Felix) Sandstrom up, but I think they would consider like a really inexpensive move, if they really wanted to make the playoffs.

Like someone said to me if they make an inexpensive move in goal, like they’re not trading a first-round or a second-round or for a goalie I don’t think, but if they could get someone for a really low pick, that would be a sign that they’re very serious about making the playoffs.

But I think if Jones ended up on waivers, like that’s the kind of team that would claim him. So I think Toronto is gonna hold three. I think they’re well aware of that.

And the other thing in this particular game is that (Pontus) Holmberg get waivers he played his 70th game, so Toronto is going to have a bit of a roster crunch. And you know, there’s only two guys on the roster now (Matthew) Knies and (Nick) Robertson, who can go down to the minors without clearing waivers.

NHL Trade: How Ilya Lyubushkin Got Traded To Toronto Maple Leafs

So it’ll be interesting to see what kind of roster machinations they do but the biggest thing is that Woll looked very good I thought in his first game back.”