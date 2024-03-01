NHL Rumors: Scouting CHI-COL, TOR-ARI, and SJ-ANA, Oilers, Golden Knights, Flyers, and the Coyotes

Scouting the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche

Tab Bamford: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Blackhawk-Avs game in Chicago include the Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, and the Ottawa Senators.

Scouting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Maple Leafs-Coyotes game include the Tampa Bay Lightning (2), New York Rangers (2), Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, and the Boston Bruins.

Scouting the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks

Curtis Pashelka: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Sharks-Ducks game include the Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues.

Oilers and Golden Knights looking for top-six forwards

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights could be looking for a top-six forward according to Darren Dreger and both could be looking at…

“… both teams are looking at players like Tyler Toffoli, Buchnevich from the St. Louis Blues, maybe Jordan Eberle if he doesn’t sign with the Seattle Kraken, I mean go down the list from there. There is a list of high-level players potentially available.”

The Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes weren’t thrilled with the Chris Tanev return

TSN: The Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes weren’t thrilled that the Dallas Stars didn’t get a first-round pick back for Chris Tanev as it helps set the market for Sean Walker and Matt Dumba as both are still hoping to get a first according to Chris Johnston.

If the Flyers aren’t getting a first they’ll have a tougher decision to either keep him as an own rental or not. Believe the Coyotes will be moving Dumba.

“And you know, they made a move last year with Edmonton at the deadline but for Nick Bjugstad where they didn’t get as high of a pick as they wanted, but they got a player they liked. And you know, maybe that’s the path for a Dumba deal if a first-rounder doesn’t materialize for the Coyotes.”