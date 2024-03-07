NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, 3-Team Potential Trade, Coyotes, and Duclair

Scouting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Maple Leafs-Sabres game in Toronto include Seattle Kraken, Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes and the Los Angeles Kings.

Scouting the Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks

TSN 1200: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Senators-Ducks game in Ottawa include the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, New York Islanders and the St. Louis Blues.

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Hurricanes, Sharks, Coyotes, Senators, Flyers, and Predators

Vegas not done?

Danny Webster: Source last night: “(Vegas) isn’t done. Plenty of time.”

An interesting three-team potential trade

Kevin Weekes: “Plenty of potential deal scenarios out there right now, but this one I heard has caught my attention ;



Guentzel to @Canucks

DeBrusk to @penguins

Lindholm to @NHLBruins“

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and the Carolina Hurricanes

The Arizona Coyotes are getting lots of calls

NHL.com: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that teams are “calling on everything right now.” He talked to both Jason Zucker (held out of Tuesday’s game) and Matt Dumba about what might happen.

“I think they know where they’re at,” Armstrong said. “I think there’s been some transparency and some openness all the way through not only with the players but also with their agents.”

Anthony Duclair expects a trade

Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now: So Anthony Mantha has hired an agent. The pending UFA is expecting to get traded by the deadline.

“The situation I’m in, I think it was obviously pretty apparent that I was going to be moving, so I needed somebody to represent me and make those calls on my behalf. Obviously, can’t be making in the middle of the season, so I decided to go that route.”

Duclair hasn’t ruled out returning the Sharks if he is traded, and head coach David Quinn wouldn’t mind him remaining with the Sharks.