NHL Rumors: Hagel and the Blackhawks, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Target List

King and Hagel on the Hagel trade rumors

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King on the Brandon Hagel trade rumors: “He better not be. Hags has got to stay here. I mean, that’s me. You’ve got to do what’s right for the organization and what’s right for the team, but Hagel is a big part of this organization.”

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel on the trade rumors: “I’ve seen it all. It’s been going on for a little bit. My name has been popping up. It is what it is; it’s a business.”

Ben Pope: Hagel on the reported asking price for him of first-round pick and a prospect: “Seeing what they want for me, you have to take that as a compliment, right? I’m a 6th-rounder who was brought in as a 20-year-old, just a kid who came and played, and they want that? I’ll take that any day.”

Top 30 NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Updated Top 30 NHL trade targets.

1. Claude Giroux – Flyers

2. Ben Chiarot – Canadiens

3. Tomas Hertl – Sharks – Will the Sharks but up the term and money to keep him?

4. Brandon Hagel – Blackhawks – Will the Maple Leafs circle back? Could cost a first and prospect.

5. Brock Boeser – Canucks

6. Jakob Chychrun – Coyotes – Has been quiet of late.

7. John Klingberg – Stars

8. Marc-Andre Fleury – Blackhawks

9. Mark Giordano – Kraken – Interest is picking up. Could cost a second-round pick.

10. Alexandar Georgiev – Rangers

11. Nick Paul – Senators

12. Victor Olofsson – Sabres – Owed a $3.25 million qualifying offer. On pace for only 12 goals. Arbitration eligible and could get in the $4.25 million range.

13. Joe Pavelski – Stars

14. Jeff Petry – Canadien

15. Braden Holtby – Stars – Capitals, Oilers and Penguins could be looking for help in net.

16. Joonas Korpisalo – Blue Jackets

17. Anton Forsberg – Senators – Matt Murray‘s play of late could make Forsberg available if they are comfortable with 23-year old Filip Gustavsson backing up Murray.

18. Pavel Zacha – Canucks

19. Andrew Copp – Jets

20. Ryan Carpenter – Blackhawks – Pending UFA at $1 million. Would the Rangers be interested with Gerard Gallant coaching him Vegas.

21. J.T. Miller – Canucks

22. Max Domi – Blackhawks

23. Jake DeBrusk – Bruins

24. Reilly Smith – Golden Knights – A lot depends on whether the Golden Knights will activate Mark Stone from the LTIR before playoffs or not.

25. Rickard Rakell – Ducks

26. Jack Roslovic – Jets

27. Nick Leddy – Red Wings

28. Phil Kessel – Coyotes

29. Calvin de Haan – Blackhawks

30. Vitali Kravtsov – Rangers